Hickory – The Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Small Business Center will host a two no-cost webinars on social media for small businesses.

Tips for Using Facebook to Build Your Business

May 17, 2022, 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Speaker(s):Matt Rudisill, The Leadership Academy.

In this class, participants will learn the basics of setting up a Facebook business page as well as information about promotions, advertisements, and making a huge impact for your business online.

Hashtag Culture – Build a Following on Instagram

May 19, 2022, 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Speaker(s):Matt Rudisill, The Leadership Academy

Instagram is one of the fastest growing social media platforms where you paint a picture of your business with photos and videos. Learn how to use this platform in connection with Facebook to grow your business to great heights.

To Register, either visit https://bit.ly/3Fa3Wre or call (828) 327-7000, ext. 4117.