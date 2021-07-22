Hickory – The Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Small Business Center will host a no-cost “NC Business Registration Basics” webinar on Tuesday, August 3, 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers.

Speaker: John Maron, NC Secretary of State

Review the different business structures. Learn the basics of selecting a business name, registering a business, and navigating state regulatory requirements, business and consumer benefits of the requirements, and the tools to help with registration, annual reporting and more. The role and requirements of the Assumed Names Registry (Doing Business As or DBA) also will be covered.

Register online at: https://bit.ly/3zh043t or call (828) 327-7000, ext. 4117.