Hickory-The Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Small Business Center will present two no-cost webinars to help small businesses and/or non-profits.

Dates and classes are as follows:

Intermediate QuickBooks Desktop

Thursday, March 11

9 AM to 11 AM

This intermediate webinar covers more complex transactions, including receiving payments and paying bills; managing accounts receivable and accounts payable; reconciling bank and credit card accounts; and how to generate financial reports.

Market Research with NC LIVE

Wednesday, March 17

12:00 PM-1:00 PM

NC LIVE is a free resource available through the North Carolina system, with access to tools and databases that can help start-ups and existing small businesses conduct research on their industry, competitors and identify potential customers. This seminar introduces participants to NC LIVE and demonstrates how they can use ReferenceUSA, Simply Analytics, and ProQuest Entrepreneurship to research their business.

There is no charge to participate in these webinars, and registered participants will receive a link to join the program from their computer. To register, call 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register on-line.