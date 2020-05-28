Hickory, NC – The Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Small Business Center will present two free webinars on Thursday, May 28, to assist small businesses with digital marketing and with promoting their business while maintaining an appropriate social distance.

The Small Business Center will present a no-cost “Using Social Media to Promote Your Business” webinar on Thursday, May 28, from 12:00 PM to 1:15 PM. This seminar looks into the tactical aspects of social marketing including the when, where and how to post for maximum effect and results.

The Small Business Center will present a “Secrets for Optimizing Your Search Engine Ranking” webinar on Thursday May 28 from 6:00 PM to 7:15 PM. Getting a website up and running is great, but having customers find your website is critical. This webinar provides participants with search engine optimization strategies for improving visibility and driving traffic to their site.

There is no charge to participate in these webinars, and registered participants will receive a link to join the program from their computer. To register or for more information please contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register on-line.