Hickory – The Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Insurance for Your Small Business” webinar on June 2, 2022, from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM. Speaker(s): Brian Garrison

Business insurance comes in different forms and flavors…and making sure that your business is properly insured can save you a lot of money and headaches. This webinar reviews the various types of insurance products and discusses when they are appropriate for a business.

Register online at https://bit.ly/3NgO7Sd or call (828) 327-7000, ext. 4117.