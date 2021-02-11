Hickory – CVCC’s Small Business Center offers two no-cost webinars for small businesses on Thursday, February 18 and Monday, February 22.

The following is a list of the upcoming webinars:

Hickory – Marketing Your Business Online

Thursday, February 18, 5:00 PM-7:00 PM

Speaker(s): Terri DeBoo, Ideas@Work

Marketing for the 21st Century small business is more dynamic and challenging than ever. Discover how to most effectively and efficiently use the many marketing tools available. Gain insights to understand and reach your customer, analyze your industry and business environment and differentiate between branding, advertising, and grassroots marketing techniques. Explore the components of an effective marketing plan in this comprehensive seminar.

Using Facebook to Build Your Business Online

Monday, February 22, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM

Speaker(s): Matt Rudisill, The Leadership Academy

Facebook is used by millions to communicate and share information. And now more small businesses are using Facebook as a way to get online and share information. This seminar shows small business owners how to set up a Facebook business page, as well as use Facebook promotions and advertising to make an impact for their business online.

Register for either of these classes online at https://www.cvcc.edu/CCE/Workforce_Development/Small-Business-Center/seminars.cfm or call (828) 327-7000, ext. 4117.