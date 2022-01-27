Hickory – The Small Business Center of Catawba Valley Community College hosts two no-cost webinars next week.

NC Business Registration Basics including DBA

February 1, 2022, 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Speaker(s): Ann Elmore, Agency Legal Specialist with the NC Department of the Secretary of State

Review the different business structures. Learn the basics of selecting a business name, registering a business, and navigating state regulatory requirements, business and consumer benefits of the requirements, and the tools to help with registration, annual reporting and more. The role and requirements of the Assumed Names Registry (Doing Business As or DBA) also will be covered.

Business Tax Essentials – Online

February 3, 2022, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Speaker(s): Edward Shumaker, Education Officer, NC Department of Revenue

This webinar will cover the basic requirements to help NC businesses understand the laws and obligations necessary to be a tax compliant business. Participants will learn about filing and administrative requirements, the basics of NC sales & use tax law, and the basics of NC withholding tax law in addition to receiving directions for completing sales tax and withholding returns and for filing and paying online. Agencies such as the Secretary of State, Industrial Commission, Employment Security or Business Link NC may be present at dates noted below to deliver additional information.

Webinars are free and require registration. Register online at https://bit.ly/3KCBd0p or call (828) 327-7000, ext. 4117.