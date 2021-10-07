Hickory – The Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Small Business Center will host two no-cost online webinars on Tuesday, October 12.

Ask for the Money: Best Practices for Raising Capital for Your Small Business

October 12, 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Speaker(s): Ron Elmore, NC Small Business and Technology Development Center

Does your company have a need to raise capital in order to grow? Debt? Equity? What do I need, when do I need it, what is my best source of capital based on my current state? How do I put together a compelling Financial Plan that actually attracts the investment from multiple sources? Come learn how from an experienced SBTDC Director who has used this approach to raise over $25,000,000 last year.

Home Based Businesses for Start Up Entrepreneurs

October 12, 1:00 PM – 2:30PM

Speaker(s):Don Spry, Small Business Administration

This course is designed to provide start up entrepreneurs with the flexibility they seek in career options by exploring the availability of a home based small business career. Offered by the US Small Business Administration, topics will include developing the key processes for a home based business such as; the startup requirements; the skills plan; the business plan; the marketing plan; the financial plan; and how to obtain alternative lending for getting your own home based small business up and running.

There is no charge to attend these webinars, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information please contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register on-line.