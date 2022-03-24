Hickory – Women’s Resource Center (WRC) will host its second annual “Art in the Park” event on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ivey Arboretum/Sally Fox Park in Hickory where the Women’s Resource Center is located. Last year’s event was a huge success with hundreds of folks coming out to support Women’s Resource Center and local artisans. Through the generosity of WRC’s sponsors and monies brought in from the silent auction, WRC raised $20,000 to help women in the community with last year’s event.

Admission is free, and guests will enjoy local art, a silent auction, food trucks, and live music. This year’s event will also offer art activities for children led by staff from the Hickory Museum of Art.

“We have thirty-seven talented local artists registered for this year’s Art in the Park,” says WRC Executive Director, Michelle Morgan. As a ‘perk’, the first twenty-five artists who registered are being provided a tent and a table. This was made possible, in part, through a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County’s Community Cultural Fund. We are so grateful to have their support for our event!”

Morgan adds, “This year we are also partnering with the Hickory Museum of Art to provide art activities for the kiddos. I am very excited to have them on board for Art in the Park! Now that the COVID numbers have gone down in our area and thanks to the vaccine, we can be more interactive than we were at the event last spring. So come out to this year’s Art in the Park in support of Women’s Resource Center. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy this fun family event!

Sponsorships for the event are still available. If interested contact Ms. Morgan at 828-322-6333 or director@wrchickory.org for more information.

Women’s Resource Center and the Ivey Arboretum/Sally Fox Park are located at 125 3rd St. NE in Hickory.

Funding for Women’s Resource Center comes from donations from individuals, grants, corporate sponsorships, local foundations, and fundraising events throughout the year. Art in the Park is WRC’s signature fundraiser and their largest event of the year.

For more information on the programs and services provided by Women’s Resource Center, call (828) 322-6333 or visit the website at www.wrchickory.org.