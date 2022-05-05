Hickory – The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, in partnership with the Humane Society of Catawba County, will host the Spring Bark Festival on Saturday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fairbrook Optimist Dog Park.

This is a family-friendly, dog-friendly event that will feature a day of musical entertainment, dog demonstrations, fun owner-pet contests with great prizes, a variety of vendors, and raffles, as well as food and beverage options. There will also be opportunities to adopt a new furry family member, or get your dog vaccinated.

Sponsors for this event include Catawba Valley Insurance, Big Dawg 92.1 FM, IChurch, Paw Tales, Franny’s Pharmacy, Blowing Rock Brewery, and Elizabeth & Company Pet Salon.

Fairbrook Optimist Dog Park is located at 1560 4th Avenue SE in Hickory.

For more information, contact Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.