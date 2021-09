Hickory – The Guild at Hickory Community Theatre is pleased to announce the return of their annual Wine Tasting and Tutorial. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 19 at 6:30pm in the Council Chambers. Tickets are $25 and are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-328-2283.

Wines appropriate for the holidays will be featured by Olde Hickory Station.

It will be a fun evening for all, with hors d’oeuvres and a door prize.