Hickory – Sit back, relax, and enjoy free movies this summer! Saturday Screenings take place at 8:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of July and August.

July 8: The Sandlot

July 22: Jumanji

August 12: The Karate Kid

August 26: Remember the Titans

Weather permitting, the outdoor screenings will take place at Union Square in downtown Hickory, except for the August 26th screening, which will be held at Samuel Davis Multipurpose Field in Taft Broome Park. All movies are rated PG.

Concessions and games will be available before each movie begins. Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Saturday Screenings are presented by Jay Brown, Realtors® and hosted by the City of Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department. Additional partners include Footcandle Film Society and Metronet.

For more information about Saturday Screenings, please contact the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department at 828-322-7046.