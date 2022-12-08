Hickory – “Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.” But wait. A mouse is stirring – because Santa missed his house last year. If you think you know this classic Christmas tale, you’ve not heard the Mouse’s side of the story!

The family-friendly comedy, KEN LUDWIG’S ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS will be presented for two performances, Saturdays, December 10 and 17 at 2:30pm in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets are just $10 each for all ages.

Santa Claus will be available for photos after the performance.

The HCT’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive, Sunbelt Xpress and Frye Regional Medical Center. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. KEN LUDWIG’S ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS is produced by Corning Optical Communications and the Corning Incorporated Foundation.

PHOTO: Carver Johns plays Santa in ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS, on stage December 10 and 17 at the Hickory Community Theatre.