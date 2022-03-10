Hickory – It’s Derby Party time! Don your most festive Derby attire and join us for an afternoon of entertainment with friends supporting the SALT Block Foundation.

The Derby Party will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 4:00 – 9:00 pm on the SALT Block North Lawn. The party features a cash bar with beer, wine, and a variety of flavored juleps, as well as Derby games, raffles, a best-dressed contest, music, a Southern-themed buffet and a live viewing of the race. Dress to impress and enjoy a live viewing of the Derby on the big screen!

Advance tickets of $40 will be available through April 22. The ticket price will then go to $50 and can be purchased through May 6. A

ll proceeds go to the SALT Block Foundation. This non-profit organization oversees the operation of the SALT Block. In addition, it provides occupancy costs for the residents: Catawba Science Center, Hickory Choral Society, Hickory Museum of Art, United Arts Council, and Western Piedmont Symphony.

The SALT Block is located at 243 3rd Avenue Northeast, Hickory, NC 28601.