Hickory – The SALT Block Foundation is proud to host a first time music event, an evening with Liam Bailey and Two Bird Stone. Two Bird Stone will be joined by special guests Irish flautist, Suzanne Williams and harpist Michael Willis. To be held on Saturday, March 20, this unique, virtual performance will be fueled by the contemporary Americana songwriting of singer Liam Thomas Bailey and the band’s deep appreciation for the traditional fiddle music of Ireland, Scandinavia and the North America.

Tickets for the concert are $30 with all proceeds going to the SALT Block Foundation. The performance will begin at 7 PM. To purchase tickets contact Constance Snyder at the SALT Block Foundation, 828-324-4906 ext. 304 or buy online through eventbrite.com. If you purchase your ticket after March 18th, a direct link will be sent to you prior to the event..

When the event goes live, be prepared for a unique event which will include a quality viewing and listening experience and the opportunity to interact via chat with Liam Bailey!