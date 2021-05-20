Hickory – The City of Hickory’s 2021 Sails Original Music Series will return for a special performance on Friday, June 4, at 6:30 p.m., featuring Seth Walker, one of the most prolific contemporary Americana artists of today.

Seth is a multi-dimensional talent who combines a gift for melody and lyric alongside a rich, Gospel-drenched, Southern-inflected voice with a true-blue knack for getting around on the guitar.

The Vinyl District describes Walker as “…an accomplished guitarist and an even better singer, distilling the soul of Ray Charles, the Southern boy roots charm of Delbert McClinton, and an uptown blues turn of phrase (à la Percy Mayfield) into his own distinct voice.”

Walker’s music pays homage to roots and tradition, while successfully blending contemporary songwriting with varied musical stylings, ranging from blues, gospel, and pop to R&B, rock, and a hint of country.

In addition to extensive recording and songwriting pursuits, Walker is consistently touring and performing at venues and festivals around the world. Along with headline shows, he has been invited to open for The Mavericks, The Wood Brothers, Raul Malo, Paul Thorn and Ruthie Foster, among others.

The Sails Original Music Series will feature live music under The Sails on the Square in Downtown Hickory on Friday, June 4, in celebration of the City of Hickory’s 150th #Repeat150 celebration. The series will resume Friday evenings in September and October, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Alcohol can be purchased from any participating businesses along Union Square and can be consumed within the designated perimeter of the square with their marked cups. There are also a variety of close-by restaurants to patronize.

The sponsors of the 2021 Sails Original Music Series include Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, and Pfahlert Creative Labs. Additional sponsors of the #Repeat150 celebration are Mike Johnson’s Toyota and Pepsi Bottling Company of Hickory.

In the event of rain, please check the Sails Original Music Series’ Facebook page for updates or cancellations. All current executive orders for COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at events.

For information regarding the City of Hickory’s #Repeat150 celebration, visit www.HKY150.com. For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, please visit the Series Facebook page – www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.