Lenoir, NC – In this time of pandemic we often forget how the Live Theatre World is suffering. Golden Ticket Cinemas is showing “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at their drive-in theatre on Saturday, Oct 31 with two showing – 8 pm and 10:30 pm.

Come out and help us support the Hickory Community Theatre and have some fun and safe social distancing at the Drive-In. Admission is $15 a Car Load and costumes and props are very welcome. Concessions will also be available, but PLEASE BRING CASH FOR THE ACTUAL ADMISSION FEE – concession will be available for cash or card. This will be general admission, so come early to get the best spots – and let’s fill the lot!

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED to help park cars. You can get dressed up (optional) and be there at 6:30 pm then you’ll be able to stay and watch the 8 pm show, help with cars for the 10:30 pm then you’re free to leave.

If you’re interested please contact Chris (“Clam”) Sepulveda, marketing@gtcinemas.com.

The cinema is located at 1966 Morganton Blvd SW, Lenoir 28645.