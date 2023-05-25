Hickory – Ridgeview Branch Library is glad to host local author, Hope Tabor on Saturday, May 27th at 1 p.m. Hope Tabor uses her ingenuity to inspire good values in youth and children through her books. During this event, she will be sharing about her newest picture book, Scout NoDoubt.

Hope Tabor was born and raised in Hickory, North Carolina. She later graduated from Mitchell Community College where she earned an art degree in Digital Media. Hope went on to write her first book, ”Dear Mr. Sun.” This will be a great time to learn about her inspiration for her books, illustrations, and more! Signed copies of her books will also be available to purchase.

No registration is required for this event. For more information, please call 828-345-6037 or visit us online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 1st Street SW. All library programs are free and open to the public.