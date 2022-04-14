Hickory – Rick Cline’s 13th annual African Drumming Workshop will be June 13-17. Participants will learn traditional West African songs / rhythms and their meanings as well as how to improvise and “speak” with their drum. The workshop is for ages 7 and up. The African Workshop is from 7:30-8;30pm each night and no experience is required and all drums are provided. For more info, contact HMF 828-308-5659 or contact@hickorymusicfactory.com

Rick Cline’s 13th annual Steel Drum Workshop will be June 13-17. The workshop is from 6:30-7:30pm each night. Participants ages 12 and up will leave playing various songs on traditional steel drums from Trinidad, as well as learning the history and evolution of this exotic instrument. Cost for the workshop is $100 for HMF students and $110 for non-students and all instruments are provided.

To sign up for the workshop, please fill out the application. For more info, contact HMF 828-308-5659 or contact@hickorymusicfactory.com.