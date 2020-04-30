Newton, NC – Catawba County’s spring residential household hazardous waste collection event will take place Saturday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Catawba County Government Center, located at 25 Government Drive in Newton. Residents are advised to use the Business Hwy 321 entrance to access the event by vehicle.

The event is open to Catawba County residents only and is free of charge. To comply with social distancing requirements, residents are asked not to exit their vehicles while in the drop-off line. Workers in protective gear will handle unloading and collecting items from the vehicles.

A partial list of residential household hazardous waste accepted at the event includes the following:

· Household cleaners such as drain openers, toilet bowl cleaners, oven cleaners, disinfectants, and pine cleaners

· Paint products such as latex and oil-based paints, solvents, thinners, shellacs, varnishes, wood preservatives, and sealers

· Automotive products such as lead-acid batteries, used motor oil, antifreeze, brake fluid, and auto starter fluid

· Pesticides and insecticides such as poisons and aerosols

· Other chemical-based products such as acids, bases, kerosene, household batteries, photographic chemicals, pool chemicals, gas cylinders and mercury thermometers

· Electronics such as computer monitors and intact televisions, laptops, floppy drives, hard drives, ink/toner cartridges, modems, cell phones, answering machines, CD players, tape players, calculators, copiers, duplicators, microwaves, electronic typewriters, pagers, radios, remote controls, scanners, stereos, and VCRs

Business waste will not be accepted at this event. For safety reasons, the event will not accept tires, radioactive waste, biologically active or infectious waste, unknown gases or chemicals, dioxin-related waste, explosives, household garbage, or TVs with internal parts removed.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office will offer collection for unwanted medications and prescription drugs. Sharps/needles will not be accepted at this event.

To assist with electronics recycling and disposal, the County contracts with electronics recycling companies certified to ensure proper handling and security of the electronic waste collected. All data and data-bearing devices on electronic equipment will be destroyed, but the County cannot guarantee the non-disclosure of any information left on equipment. Please note that other vendors who may be set up outside the event are not associated with the event or Catawba County.

The one-day event is sponsored by Catawba County Utilities and Engineering and is co-sponsored by Republic Services, Cooperative Extension Service and the NC State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. For more information, please contact Catawba County Utilities and Engineering at (828) 465-8217.