Statesville, NC – Rescue Ranch will host Spring Fling Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Age and ability specific egg hunts will begin at 10:30 a.m. and run through 2:15 p.m. An EC egg hunt will be at 12:30 p.m. utilizing visual cards and egg cartons to fill to help participants focus and not feel overwhelmed.

All egg hunt participants must be pre-registered and paid prior to the day of the event.

Egg hunt times for children 0 – 4: 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Egg hunt times for children 5 – 9: 10:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

EC egg hunt time will be at 12:30 p.m.

Families can also enjoy face painting, the ranch’s nature trails, barnyard animal ambassadors, animal ambassador presentations, adoptable animals, and the 10,000 sq. ft inclusive playground.

Admission is $5 per person with children one and under free.

All proceeds from the Spring Fling will benefit the nonprofit animal welfare organization which promotes respect for all animals through education; is committed to agricultural, environmental and wildlife conservation; and facilitates rehabilitation, rescue, and responsible pet ownership in order to enhance the human-animal bond.

To pre-register for the Spring Fling egg hunt, visit rescueranch.com.

Rescue Ranch is located at 1424 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, NC 28625.

For more information on Rescue Ranch visit, rescueranch.com, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.