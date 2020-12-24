Statesville, NC – Since 2012, Rescue Ranch has operated animal education programs on its 87-acre property in Statesville. Over the years, the facility has grown with programs, animal ambassadors, nature trails and with the addition of a 10,000 square foot adaptive playground.

Today, the nonprofit has grown once again with the announcement of its Rescue Ranch Foster and Adoption Program. The program is opening up applications for foster families while it awaits adoptable animals. For now, no animals in the program will reside at the Ranch but instead with go into foster care.

The Ranch will work with local shelters and other animal nonprofits to rescue dogs and cats to be adopted out. In the future, the nonprofit hopes to add farm animals, bunnies, hamsters and exotics. The adoption fees will include vaccinations and spaying/neutering to promote responsible ownership.

“This is such an exciting day for us,” said co-founder, Krissie Newman. “When we dreamed of starting the Ranch one of our goals was to add a foster/adoption program to our list of offerings. We currently have over 80 animal ambassadors that are permanent residents at the Ranch and help us with animal education programs, but we know there are so many other animals in need of the loving homes they deserve.

“The pandemic has hit so many families hard and many animals have suffered as well. We’re honored to help find homes for these impacted animals and place them with safe and caring foster families while they await their forever families,” added Newman.

For more information on the Rescue Ranch Foster and Adoption Program and to download a foster application, visit RescueRanchAdoptions.com, call (704) 768-0927 or email adopt@rescueranch.com.

About Rescue Ranch:

Rescue Ranch is a nonprofit animal welfare organization founded by Krissie Newman and NASCAR driver Ryan Newman. The 87-acre facility offers school, Scout and camp programs, birthday parties and private tours, which promote humane education through hands-on learning. The Ranch is located in Statesville, North Carolina – less than an hour from Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Hickory. For more information on Rescue Ranch visit, rescueranch.com, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.