All of America became hockey fans for a brief period of time. The time was 1980 when the US Men’s Olympic hockey team beat Russia en-route to a gold medal. At the time, the Cold War was in full force. The team, itself, did not have that high of hopes. it was made up college and amateur players. Conversely, the Russian team was legendary and considered to be unbeatable. The win was so surprising that announcer Al Micheals couldn’t contain himself near the end. He shouted ‘Do you believe in miracles? “Yes!,” said the entire nation.