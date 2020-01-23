Newton, NC – Registration is now open at the Newton Parks and Recreation Department for girls volleyball, spring soccer, and baseball.
Girls Volleyball
Volleyball leagues are available for girls ages 9-16. To be eligible for participation, players must be at least 9 years old before Feb. 21 and cannot turn 17 before Aug. 31.
Registration is limited in each league. When a league is filled, registrants will be placed on a waiting list. The deadline to register is Feb. 21.
Spring Soccer
Youth spring soccer leagues are available for boys and girls ages 4-16. To be eligible for participation, players must be at least 4 years old before March 13 and cannot turn 17 before Aug. 31.
Registration is limited in each league. When a league is filled, registrants will be placed on a waiting list. The deadline to register is March 13.
Cal Ripken Baseball
Cal Ripken baseball leagues are available for boys and girls ages 4-12. To be eligible for participation, players must be at least 4 years old before March 13 and cannot turn 12 before April 30.
Registration is limited in each league. When a league is filled, registrants will be placed on a waiting list. The deadline to register is March 13.
To register for any of the above youth sports, each child must meet the following requirements:
» Submit a completed registration card signed by a parent or guardian.
» Have a birth certificate on file with the Newton Recreation Department.
» Have emergency medical treatment and consent forms notarized and on file.
» Have a signed parental code of ethics on file.
» Provide proof of residency. If applicable, pay a $30 non-refundable non-resident fee.
» Return any loaned equipment from a previous sport.
For more information, contact the Newton Parks and Recreation Department at 828-695-4317.