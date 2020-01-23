Newton, NC – Registration is now open at the Newton Parks and Recreation Department for girls volleyball, spring soccer, and baseball.

Girls Volleyball

Volleyball leagues are available for girls ages 9-16. To be eligible for participation, players must be at least 9 years old before Feb. 21 and cannot turn 17 before Aug. 31.

Registration is limited in each league. When a league is filled, registrants will be placed on a waiting list. The deadline to register is Feb. 21.

Spring Soccer

Youth spring soccer leagues are available for boys and girls ages 4-16. To be eligible for participation, players must be at least 4 years old before March 13 and cannot turn 17 before Aug. 31.

Registration is limited in each league. When a league is filled, registrants will be placed on a waiting list. The deadline to register is March 13.

Cal Ripken Baseball

Cal Ripken baseball leagues are available for boys and girls ages 4-12. To be eligible for participation, players must be at least 4 years old before March 13 and cannot turn 12 before April 30.

Registration is limited in each league. When a league is filled, registrants will be placed on a waiting list. The deadline to register is March 13.

To register for any of the above youth sports, each child must meet the following requirements:

» Submit a completed registration card signed by a parent or guardian.

» Have a birth certificate on file with the Newton Recreation Department.

» Have emergency medical treatment and consent forms notarized and on file.

» Have a signed parental code of ethics on file.

» Provide proof of residency. If applicable, pay a $30 non-refundable non-resident fee.

» Return any loaned equipment from a previous sport.

For more information, contact the Newton Parks and Recreation Department at 828-695-4317.