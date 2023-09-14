Hickory – Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory’s Youth Basketball and Indoor Soccer programs. Participation is free to all City of Hickory residents, and nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee. Each participant will also purchase their team jersey to complete registration.

Online registration for both youth winter sports programs is available through October 18 at https://hickory.recdesk.com/Community/Home.

If it is your child’s first time participating with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, a copy of his or her birth certificate must be turned in at the Administrative Offices, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, prior to participation.

Youth Basketball

The Youth Basketball program is offered to boys and girls ages 5-15, with different divisions by age group:

Co-ed: 6U for ages 5-6

Boys divisions: 8U for ages 7-8, 10U for ages 9-10, and 12U for ages 11-12

Girls divisions: 8U for ages 7-8, 10U for ages 9-10, and 13U for ages 11-13

Co-ed: 15U for ages 13-15

The division your child will participate in is determined by their age on August 31, 2023. Participants must be 5 by August 31, 2023, and players who turned 16 before August 31, 2023, are no longer eligible to participate.

Basketball skills assessments sponsored by Academy Sports will be held in early November.

Indoor Soccer

The Indoor Soccer program is co-ed and offered to youth ages 6-15, with different divisions by age group:

8U for ages 6-8

10U for ages 9-10

12U for ages 11-12

15U for ages 13-15

The division your child will participate in is determined by their age on August 31, 2023. Participants must be 6 by August 31, 2023, and players who turned 16 before August 31, 2023, are no longer eligible to participate.

For more information about these youth winter sports programs, or for assistance with registration, please contact Sports Programmer Hannah Miller at 828-261-2296 or hmiller@hickorync.gov, Sports Programmer Miguel Montano at 828-261-2253 or mmontano@hickorync.gov, or Sports Coordinator Sherry Morgan at 828-261-2255 or smorgan@hickorync.gov.