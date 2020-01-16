Hickory – Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory’s spring sports programs, including Girls Volleyball, as well as Boys and Girls Lacrosse. Participation is free for all City of Hickory residents. Nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee.

Registration is available online at www.hickorync.gov/recreation or in person at the Highland Recreation Center Administrative Offices, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Any child that has previously participated in any sport with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department may also call (828) 322-7046 to register. First-time participants must present a copy of their birth certificate prior to participation.

*Only new players, or those aging up a division, are required to attend one skills assessment session in order to be placed on a team. Skills assessment locations, dates, and times are listed below.

Girls Volleyball

The age group is determined by the player’s age on April 1, 2020. Children turning 16 on or before April 1 are no longer eligible to participate.

PEE WEE GIRLS – Ages 9 – 11

*Skills assessments will be held at Highland Recreation Center

Monday, February 3, at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 4, at 5:30 p.m.

MIDGET GIRLS – Ages 12 – 15

*Skills assessments will be held at Highland Recreation Center

Monday, February 3, at 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 4, at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact Lou Thomas at (828) 261-2254 or lthomas@hickorync.gov.

Boys and Girls Lacrosse

Leagues will be offered for boys and girls ages 5 – 13. The age group is determined by the player’s age on August 31, 2019. Children who turned 14 on or before August 31, 2019 are no longer eligible to participate.

A parents and players meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 5, at 6:00 p.m. in the Highland Recreation Center Community Room. Practices will be held throughout the week at Neill Clark Recreation Park, Samuel William Davis Sr. Multipurpose Field, Civitan Park, and West Hickory Park from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., with games on Saturdays and Sundays. The first practice session will be on Monday, February 10. Travel to other towns for games will be required on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, please contact Sherry Morgan at (828) 261-2255 or smorgan@hickorync.gov.

DEADLINE TO REGISTER FOR BOTH SPORTS IS WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29, AT 5:00 P.M.

Accident insurance coverage is offered for only $6.00 per year and must be paid at the time of registration. The policy covers the participant from March 1, 2020, until February 28, 2021, for all activities sponsored and supervised by the Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department.