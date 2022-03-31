Newton, NC – Jumpstart your spring cleaning by reserving a booth space at the Newton Parks and Recreation Department’s Spring Fling Yard Sale, scheduled for Saturday, April 23.

A 12-foot-by-12-foot booth space is $20. Spaces are limited, so sellers are encouraged to register early. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. April 15 or until all spaces are reserved.

The community-wide sale, which usually includes about 75 sellers, will be from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 23 at Southside Park, 1775 Southwest Blvd.

For more information and to register, please call the Newton Recreation Center at 828-695-4317.