Hickory – Catawba Valley Community College announces upcoming Pottery Classes that start in January in the Continuing Education program.

Hand Built Pottery I $171.25

This course is for the beginning pottery student and provides instruction on basic hand building techniques. Students will learn techniques for hand building a variety of functional forms such as mugs, bowls and platters without the use of the potter’s wheel. Topics include methods of pinch, coil and slab construction, applying glaze and introduction to loading and firing an electric kiln.

Instructor: Evelyn Arnold | Class meets on Thursdays January 9, 2020 thru February 27, 2020 | 6pm to 9pm

Hand Built Pottery II $171.25

This class is designed for intermediate to advanced handbuilders. Students will work on self-directed independent projects with impromptu discussions and demonstrations based on individual needs. There will be glazing and kiln loading/firing demonstrations and discussion. No class on 01/20/20.

Instructor: Preston Tolbert | Class meets on Mondays January 6, 2020 thru March 2, 2020 | 6pm to 9pm

Pottery on the Wheel I $171.25

This class is designed for the beginner. In this course, students will become familiar with turning methods and materials used in creating basic forms with the potters’ wheel. Topics include clay preparation, turning techniques, and basic glaze application. Upon completion, students should be able to center, turn basic forms such as bowls and mugs, apply basic glazes, and be familiar with loading and firing an electric kiln.

Instructor: Evelyn Arnold | Class meets on Tuesdays January 7, 2020 thru February 25, 2020 | 6pm to 9pm

Pottery on the Wheel II $171.25

Designed for students with prior experience using the potters’ wheel, students will learn to create a variety of forms including pitchers, vases and lidded jars. Also included is instruction on how to apply glazes and the proper procedure for loading and firing an electric kiln. Upon completion, students will be familiar with working on the potter’s wheel, glaze application and firing techniques.

Instructor: Jennifer Sigmon | Class meets on Thursdays January 9, 2020 thru February 27, 2020 | 6pm to 9pm

Thrown and Altered Pottery $171.25

Students will throw pottery on the wheel and then explore ways of altering their work through adding, removing, altering, and changing clay forms. Create a variety of other forms that look similar or wildly different from conventional wheel thrown pottery. Wheel throwing experience is a must for this class.

Instructor: Preston Tolbert | Class meets on Wednesdays January 8, 2020 thru February 26, 2020 | 6pm to 9pm

Pottery for Beginners $171.25

This introductory course is designed to give students a hands-on educational and artistic experience using clay. Students will learn variety of techniques including hand building and wheel throwing using the potters’ wheel. Students will also gain experience with surface design, glazing and will be introduced to loading and firing an electric kiln.

Instructor: Evelyn Arnold | Class meets on Wednesdays January 8, 2020 thru February 26, 2020 | 9am to 12pm

Supply fee covers kiln firings, glaze materials and 1 bag of clay. In addition, students must purchase a tool kit available at the CVCC Bookstore or local craft store. Students should bring a towel, apron, large sponge and a 5-gallon bucket to class. Dress in comfortable clothes that you do not mind getting dirty.

For questions about the courses contact Evelyn Arnold at earnold@cvcc.edu; to register email Cheri Toney at ctoney@cvcc.edu or contact the Continuing Education Department at 828.327.7037.