Hickory – It’s time to get out of the house and create a little fun with the family. Thanks to a partnership with Nailed It DIY Studio Hickory and City of Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6pm, your family (up to 5 members per project) can enjoy an evening of creativity, activity, fun, and games. Social distancing and wearing of face masks are required.

This outdoor event is limited to 25 people. Event starts at 6pm at Stanford Park Picnic Shelter, 1451 8th Street Drive NE, Hickory. The project is free and includes 12”x 9” sign board, stencils, paint, hangers, and instructions.

For more details and/or to sign up for the event, please call Recreation Programmer Lance Riddile at (828) 322-7046 or email at lriddile@hickorync.gov.