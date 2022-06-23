Newton, NC – Registration for youth football at the Newton Parks and Recreation Department is now open for the upcoming fall season.

Instructional Flag Football

To be eligible for participation, players must be at least 4 years old before Aug. 5 and cannot turn 7 before Aug. 31. Registration is open to boys and girls. If the league reaches capacity, additional registrants will be placed on a waiting list. The deadline to register is Aug. 5.

Junior Varsity and Varsity Football

To be eligible for participation, players must be at least 7 years old before Aug. 5 and cannot turn 13 before Aug. 31. Registration is open to boys and girls. If the league reaches capacity, additional registrants will be placed on a waiting list. The deadline to register is Aug. 5.

For more information and to register, please call the Newton Parks and Recreation Department at 828-695-4317.