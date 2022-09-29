Hickory – “Had we but world enough and time,” the old poet pondered. But we do have more than enough in the world, not to mention all the time there is to Explore, Play, Create, and Enjoy. -Author, Scott Owens

Local author, Scott Owens, and local artist, Missy Cleveland, invite youth and their families to share poems and art from their recent publication, “Worlds Enough,,” on October 17 at 6pm at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

“Worlds Enough” is a celebration of kids for kids. The first 40 youth (grades 1-6) to register for the poetry/art talk will receive a kit including a copy of the book, 4×4 canvas, acrylic paints, and brushes to share words and/or painting in response to Worlds Enough in a Tiny Art Show that will be on display at the Learning Lab at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library from November 1-30.

While kits may be limited, sharing your art is not. All youth in Catawba County are invited to participate in the art show. Please design a 2d, 4×4” image and/or words, sign a media release, and submit artwork by November 1 to participate. Include name and age.

To register for Worlds Enough Poetry and Art Talk, please sign up at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/worlds-enough-poetry-reading-and-art-talk/

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block.

All library programs are free and open to the public.