Hickory – The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host its annual Trick or Trot 5K on Saturday, October 28.

The family-friendly, Halloween-themed race will begin at 9 a.m. at Highland Recreation Center in Stanford Park and travel around Lenoir-Rhyne University’s campus before ending back at Stanford Park. Race timing will be done by Agape Timing Company.

Registration is available at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Hickory/HKYTrickorTrot5k until Saturday, October 28, at 8:45 a.m. Sign up now to take advantage of early registration discounts and be guaranteed to receive a race t-shirt. Race fees are currently $15 for anyone under the age of 18 or over 50, and $20 for ages 18 to 49. Prices will increase by $5 on October 14.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund. The Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund provides financial assistance to City of Hickory residents ages 15 and under to participate in Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism programs, as well as other youth focused initiatives.

This event is made possible through generous support from several sponsors, including Cooks Sports & Outfitters, OS1st, Civic Federal Credit Union, Outdoor Supply Company, and Foot Solutions.

For more information, please contact Events Coordinator Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.