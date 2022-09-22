Lenoir, NC – Robin’s Nest Children’s Advocacy Center invites you to participate in the annual Victory Classic Golf Tournament. Lenoir Golf Club will be hosting the event on Friday, October 7th. TheRegister For The Victory Classic Golf cost is $220 for a 4 person team and includes lunch served at noon. Tee time is at 1:00 p.m. Hole sponsorships are available. Trip raffle tickets are being sold. The trip choices are Cancun, Charleston, Nashville, or choose your own location at a Fairmont Resort. The drawing will be held after the golf tournament.

To register, please visit: https://www.robinsnestcac.org/events.

For more information, visit robinsnestcac.org or call 828-754-6262.

Proceeds benefit Robin’s Nest, a 501(c)(3) corporation that coordinates resources to serve child victims of sexual or severe physical abuse.