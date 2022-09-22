Lenoir, NC – Robin’s Nest Children’s Advocacy Center invites you to participate in the annual Victory Classic Golf Tournament. Lenoir Golf Club will be hosting the event on Friday, October 7th. The cost is $220 for a 4 person team and includes lunch served at noon. Tee time is at 1:00 p.m. Hole sponsorships are available. Trip raffle tickets are being sold. The trip choices are Cancun, Charleston, Nashville, or choose your own location at a Fairmont Resort. The drawing will be held after the golf tournament.

To register, please visit: https://www.robinsnestcac.org/events.

For more information, visit robinsnestcac.org or call 828-754-6262.

Proceeds benefit Robin’s Nest, a 501(c)(3) corporation that coordinates resources to serve child victims of sexual or severe physical abuse.