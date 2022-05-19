Taylorsville, NC – The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center announces registrations for Painted Barn Quilt Class on Saturday June 4th, 2022 10am -2pm at the Center’s Educational Complex -70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite. The class instructor is Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville.

Students will create their own 2’ x 2’ painted Barn Quilt. Cost for this beginner’s level workshop is $65 for Center members and $70 for the public. All the materials needed to complete the Barn Quilt will be provided. All the participants bring is a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries!

Pre-paid registration is required by calling (828) 632-6966. Class size is limited so early registration is encouraged. Covid precautions will be in place.

For more information or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org

Hiddenite Center programs and events are supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.