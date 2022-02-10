Newton, NC – Registration is now open for coed youth kickball at the Newton Parks and Recreation Department.

Coed youth kickball leagues are available for children 7-12 years old. To be eligible for participation, players must be at least 7 years old before March 11 and must not turn 12 before Aug. 31.

League play begins March 26.

The registration deadline is March 11. Registration is limited in each league. When a league is full, registrants will be placed on a waiting list.

To register, each child must meet the following requirements:

» Have emergency medical treatment and consent forms notarized and on file.

» Have a signed waver/release for communicable diseases including COVID-19 on file.

» Have a signed parental code of ethics on file.

» Provide proof of residency. If applicable, pay a $30 non-refundable non-resident fee.

» Return loaned equipment from a previous sport.

For more information, call 828-695-4317.