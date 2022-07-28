Hickory – Looking for a great opportunity for kids to enhance their baseball skills before the fall season?

The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department is partnering with the Lenoir-Rhyne University Bears to host a one-day skills camp for boys and girls ages 5-13 at Kiwanis Park on Wednesday, August 24, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The camp will include lessons in baseball fundamentals, drill work to improve offensive and defensive skills, and instructional games. Instruction and drills will be led by current and former Lenoir-Rhyne University players and coaches.

Kiwanis Park is located at 805 Sixth Street SE in Hickory.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.playnsports.com/event/lenoir-rhyne-univ-jr-bears-youth-baseball-camp-hickory-parks-and-rec-with-lr-coaches-players/.