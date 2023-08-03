Hickory – The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host the Lightning Bug Boogie 5K Trail Run on Friday, August 18, at 9 p.m. at the Lake Hickory Trails.

This course will consist of some portions of paved trail, as well as off-road trails that include hills, descents, tight turns, roots, rocks, and other trail type features. All participants will be required to have a light in the form of a headlamp or flashlight.

Early registration is $15 until August 4, then the price increases to $20. Registration is open online at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Hickory/LightningBugBoogie until Friday, August 18, at 8:45 p.m.

Timing will be done by Agape Timing Company.

The Lake Hickory Trails, and the trailhead at Hickory City Park, are located at 1581 12th Street Drive NW in Hickory. Please contact Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or via email at lriddile@hickorync.gov for more information.