Hickory – Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism invites you to participate in this rare opportunity where we open the Lake Hickory Trail system up for night riding. It’s free!
In order to ride you must:
• MUST check-in at the trail head sign-in table each time you go out AND COME BACK.
• Have white lights on either your handle bar, helmet or both as well as a red tail light.
• Carry a mobile phone or ride with a guardian who has one.
• ABSOLUTELY NO riding Jump Line trails!
• Ride only the indicated night trails: All trails will run clockwise.
• Springs Loop Trail, Broyhill Trail and Pump Track (clockwise only).
• Geitner (paved) Pathway please observe standard road traffic directions right lane going out, right lane coming back to the City Park parking lots.
• Carry a trail map. Physical maps can be picked up at the Check in table or have a smart phone with mapping capabilities.
• There will be sweep rides conducted once every hour.
• This event is for riders 12 years of age and up.
• Last ride leaves at 8:30pm.
Register online at https://hickory.activityreg.com.
In case of an emergency call 911, then call Ride Director Lance Riddile at 727-410-6386.
The Lake Hickory Trails are located at 1515 12th St Dr NW, Hickory, 28601.