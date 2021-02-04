Hickory – Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism invites you to participate in this rare opportunity where we open the Lake Hickory Trail system up for night riding. It’s free!

In order to ride you must:

• MUST check-in at the trail head sign-in table each time you go out AND COME BACK.

• Have white lights on either your handle bar, helmet or both as well as a red tail light.

• Carry a mobile phone or ride with a guardian who has one.

• ABSOLUTELY NO riding Jump Line trails!

• Ride only the indicated night trails: All trails will run clockwise.

• Springs Loop Trail, Broyhill Trail and Pump Track (clockwise only).

• Geitner (paved) Pathway please observe standard road traffic directions right lane going out, right lane coming back to the City Park parking lots.

• Carry a trail map. Physical maps can be picked up at the Check in table or have a smart phone with mapping capabilities.

• There will be sweep rides conducted once every hour.

• This event is for riders 12 years of age and up.

• Last ride leaves at 8:30pm.

Register online at https://hickory.activityreg.com.

In case of an emergency call 911, then call Ride Director Lance Riddile at 727-410-6386.

The Lake Hickory Trails are located at 1515 12th St Dr NW, Hickory, 28601.