Newton, NC – The Baker’s Dozen Women’s Society is gearing up for the inaugural Baker’s Dozen 5K Walk/Run scheduled for Saturday, September 18, 2021, in downtown Newton to benefit the feeding programs of The Corner Table.

Walkers and runners of all ages are encouraged to sign-up. The 5K will start at 8AM, rain or shine. This will be a timed event with a DJ and food trucks. The registration fee is $25 per participant, and registration fees are non-refundable. Each participant who registers by September 1st is guaranteed a 5K t-shirt. Registration fee will increase after August 31st. To sign-up for the 5K, please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Newton/TheBakersDozen5K.

The 5K is made possible due to the support from the following sponsors: Bennett Funeral Service, Novel Taproom, JD’s Mobile Detailing, ASR Graphics, Startown Pizza, Geppeto’s Pizza, and Amalfi’s Pizza. Sponsorships are still available and range from $100-$1,000.

The Baker’s Dozen Women’s Society a women’s society that brings together our community’s most dynamic and inspiring women – women who believe in making a difference – and empowers them to act on that belief in a fulfilling and measurable way. Each newly inducted Honoree into the society raises funds and awareness for The Corner Table’s feeding programs. At the end of their campaign, The Corner Table host a luncheon to recognize them for their achievements.

For more information on the Baker’s Dozen Women’s Society or the Baker’s Dozen 5K, please visit www.thecornertable.org, or contact our office at 828-464-0355.