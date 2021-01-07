Hickory – The City of Hickory’s Winter Pickleball Leagueseason will start January 20, with games being played on Monday & Wednesdays at 5:30, 6:15, and 7:00 pm. The season ends March 4. Deadline to register is Monday, January 18. Register at https://hickory.activityreg.com/ClientPage_t2.wcs.

There will be a total of 12 teams with a minimum of 4 teams to have the league.Teams can consist of 2 males, 2 females or mixed doubles. Pick your partner.

Games will be played best 2 out of 3 with the matches playing to 15. Must win by 2 or first to 18 wins. Games will be self-officiated.

There will be a single elimination tournament at the conclusion of the regular season.

Games will be played with the Orange Onix Fuse Indoor Ball.

All USA Pickleball rules will be followed which can be found here: https://usapickleball.org/what-is-pickleball/ifp-official-rules/rules-summary/

Cost is $20 per team. COVID Protocols are in effect. Masks must be worn in accordance with local and state guidelines. No high fives, handshakes or other unnecessary contact. No spectators will be allowed. Covid related forfeits will be allowed to play 2 weeks after the week of the missed game. If that game can not be played, it will stay a forfeit.