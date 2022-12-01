Hickory – Dust off those old sneakers and get your team ready! Registration is now open for the Winter Adult Basketball League. Games will begin in January and be played on Monday, Tuesday, and/or Thursday evenings at Neill Clark Recreation Center.

Teams can consist of up to 12 players and the entry is fee is $400 per team. Registration ends Friday, December 16. For more information, please contact Austin Cheek at acheek@hickorync.gov or call 828-328-3997.

Register online at https://bit.ly/3FeulWB