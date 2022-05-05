Hickory – Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory’s 17U and Adult Summer Basketball Leagues. Online registration for both leagues is available at https://hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs.

17U Summer League

Participation is free to all City of Hickory residents, and nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee. Each participant will also purchase their team jersey at the time of registration.

If it is your first time participating with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, a copy of your birth certificate must be turned in at the Administrative Offices, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, prior to participation. All participants must attend a skills assessment in order to be placed on a team. Registrants will receive emails with assessment dates, times, and location once registration has closed.

The age group is determined by the player’s age on June 1, 2022. Players must be 15 by June 1, 2022, and any player that turned 18 on or before June 1, 2022, is not eligible to participate.

For additional information or questions about this program, please contact Sports Programmer Hannah Miller at 828-261-2296 or hmiller@hickorync.gov.

Adult Summer League

The registration fee is $350 per team, which is paid by the team captain at the time of registration. Teams are guaranteed at least eight games and may carry up to 12 players on a roster.

Players must be at least 18 years old, and teams are responsible for providing their own jerseys. Games will be played at Neill Clark Recreation Center, located at 3404 6th Street Drive NW in Hickory.

For additional information or questions about this program, please contact Recreation Programmer Austin Cheek at 828-328-3997 or acheek@hickorync.gov.

The deadline to register for both leagues is Wednesday, May 25, at 5 p.m.