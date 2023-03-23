Hickory – The “greatest archaeological find of the 20th c.” in the Dead Sea Scrolls will be discussed in a free public event, along with its impact on the reliability of the Old Testament Scriptures. Hickory Church of Christ invites everyone to hear an informative speaker in its Mini-Lectureship on the Dead Sea Scrolls. With the Scrolls, our oldest Old Testament texts are moved back by more than 1,000 years. Come hear the amazing impact these documents that were found in 1947 have had in helping with understanding our Testament texts.

The Mini-Lectureship takes place at Hickory Church of Christ, Friday, April 14, 2023, 7pm-9:30pm and Saturday, April 15, 2023, 10am-12noon. Free Childcare will be provided, along with refreshments on Friday and a free lunch on Saturday. Pre-Registration is required for the event. Register online at: www.tinyurl.com/HCOCDeadSea. Registration can also be completed by calling 828-464-4983 or by emailing office@hickorychurch.org. The registration deadline is April 9, 2023.

Attendees will learn how the Dead Sea Scrolls were found and what they tell us about the scriptures. The speaker for the Mini-Lectureship is Howard Younger, a doctoral student whose previous theological studies focused primarily on the Dead Sea Scrolls. Everyone who attends will benefit from what Mr. Younger will share. A Question-and-Answer Forum will take place after each session.

Hickory Church of Christ is a body of disciples of Christ striving to Glorify God & Join Him on His Mission. They are imperfect but are learning to love more perfectly. Sunday Bible studies are held at 9:30am, for infants through adults. A Small Group informal Bible study, prayer session and children’s Bible classes take place around the back of the church building at 6:30pm on Wednesdays. Bring dinner and enjoy this spectacular mid-week fellowship. The church’s uplifting worship and Kingdom Kids’ worship is at 10:30am each Sunday.

Hickory Church of Christ has served the area for 75+ years. The Millennials (mid 20’s to late 30’s) Bible study meets Wednesdays in the church “Hut,” next to the main facility, except when the group gathers at Waterbean Coffee Shop on Startown Rd. in Hickory. Finally, the church conducts a weekly Bible study at Lenoir-Rhyne University at 7pm on Thursdays in the Hickory Room of the Cromer Center and offers Personal Bible study.

Hickory Church of Christ meets at 1218 Fairgrove Church Rd. in Hickory. To learn more about the church or to schedule a personal Bible study, visit www.hickorychurch.org or www.facebook.com/HCOC111 or email office@hickorychurch.org.