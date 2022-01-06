Hickory – Kids with a disability ages 5-18 are invited to join us for FitKids Open Gym at Highland Recreation Center on Wednesday, January 19, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Kids will have an opportunity to play various sporting games, run around the gym, play on the playground, and socialize with both familiar and new friends. Space is limited and registration is required. For more information, contact Crystal Martinez at 828-261-2258 or cmartinez@hickorync.gov.

Register online at https://hickory.activityreg.com