Hickory – April is National Decorating Month! What better way to celebrate than learning how to DIY your house? Each Wednesday in April at 6:30 p.m., Diane Christensen from Hickory Furniture Mart will share her knowledge and years of experience to help you plan your latest design project. This series is for Adults.Register For Design It Yourself

April 5: Design Trends
April 12: Find Your Style with Vision Boards
April 19: Furniture 101
April 26: Creating a Layout

Registration is required and will open three weeks before the event.

To register or for more information please call 828-304-0500 or visit us online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Photo: Diane Christensen.

 