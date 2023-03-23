Hickory – April is National Decorating Month! What better way to celebrate than learning how to DIY your house? Each Wednesday in April at 6:30 p.m., Diane Christensen from Hickory Furniture Mart will share her knowledge and years of experience to help you plan your latest design project. This series is for Adults.

April 5: Design Trends

April 12: Find Your Style with Vision Boards

April 19: Furniture 101

April 26: Creating a Layout

Registration is required and will open three weeks before the event.

To register or for more information please call 828-304-0500 or visit us online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Photo: Diane Christensen.