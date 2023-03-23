Hickory – April is National Decorating Month! What better way to celebrate than learning how to DIY your house? Each Wednesday in April at 6:30 p.m., Diane Christensen from Hickory Furniture Mart will share her knowledge and years of experience to help you plan your latest design project. This series is for Adults.
April 5: Design Trends
April 12: Find Your Style with Vision Boards
April 19: Furniture 101
April 26: Creating a Layout
Registration is required and will open three weeks before the event.
To register or for more information please call 828-304-0500 or visit us online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.
Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
Photo: Diane Christensen.