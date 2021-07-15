Hickory – City of Hickory announces FitKids Open Gym will be held at Neill Clark Recreation Center for anyone ages 5-18, from 3pm – 5pm! Kids of all abilities will have the opportunity to play various sporting games, run around the gym, play on the playground, and socialize with both familiar and new friends. This event is free but registration is required.

Register at https://hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs. Please email Crystal Martinez at cmartinez@hickorync.gov for additional information.

Neil Clark Recreation Center is located at 3404 6th St Dr NW, Hickory, NC 28601.