Hickory – Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory’s Youth Football program. Participation is free to all City of Hickory residents. Nonresidents can also Register For City Of Hickory Youthparticipate by paying a $40 nonresident fee. Participants will also pay for their team jersey at the time of registration.

This program is offered to youth ages 7-12, with different divisions by age group: Pee Wee for ages 7-8, Junior Varsity for ages 9-10, and Varsity for ages 11-12. The division your child will participate in is determined by their age on August 31, 2022. Players must be 7 by August 31, 2022, and players who turned 13 before August 31, 2022, are no longer eligible to participate.

Registration is available online at https://hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs through July 15.
If it is your child’s first time participating with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, a copy of his or her birth certificate must be turned in at the Administrative Offices, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, prior to participation. A current physical is required for all football participants prior to participating.

For more information, contact Sports Programmer Jacob Soule at 828-261-2253 or jsoule@hickorync.gov.

 