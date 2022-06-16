Hickory – Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory’s Youth Football program. Participation is free to all City of Hickory residents. Nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee. Participants will also pay for their team jersey at the time of registration.

This program is offered to youth ages 7-12, with different divisions by age group: Pee Wee for ages 7-8, Junior Varsity for ages 9-10, and Varsity for ages 11-12. The division your child will participate in is determined by their age on August 31, 2022. Players must be 7 by August 31, 2022, and players who turned 13 before August 31, 2022, are no longer eligible to participate.

Registration is available online at https://hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs through July 15.

If it is your child’s first time participating with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, a copy of his or her birth certificate must be turned in at the Administrative Offices, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, prior to participation. A current physical is required for all football participants prior to participating.

For more information, contact Sports Programmer Jacob Soule at 828-261-2253 or jsoule@hickorync.gov.