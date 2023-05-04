Hickory – Join the Council on Aging for a trip to Wohlfahrt Haus in Wytheville, Virginia on June 22, 2023. We are going Back to the 50’s to follow a group of friends as they go back in time to their high school days relived through song and dance! A cost of $100 includes lunch and the show.

Registration is required by calling the Council on Aging at 828-328-2269.

Payment is due immediately after registration and is nonrefundable. Mail payments to Council on Aging, PO Box 835, Hickory, NC 28603. There will be stairs on the bus and in the theatre to get to your seat. Please take this into consideration before registering.