Hickory – Redhawk Publications is excited to announce the publication of “I Believe I Can,” Tonja Smith’s second publication. She also co-authored Adventures of Bailey, Bleecker, and Banjo, Linville Gorge (Redhawk Publications) with her daughter, Emily Smith. Tonja currently works as a Medical Laboratory Technician in a pediatric doctor’s office.

Smith states, “This book was so much fun to create! We all need to believe in ourselves and encourage others along the way. “I Believe I Can” is a children’s picture book with vibrant paintings accompanying words of encouragement and empowerment that are universally appealing to readers of all ages.”

Leah (9) and Emma (11) comment, “This book was amazing, and all these kids can do all these things! I enjoyed every picture and every sentence that went with it. It made me inspired to remember that kids can do great things!”

“I was excited as soon as Tonja discussed her plans for a follow-up book to the book she wrote last year with her daughter, Emily. We know the importance of young people believing in themselves. This book will do wonders to increase the self-esteem of any young child,” exclaimed acquisitions editor, Patty Thompson.

The public is invited to Tonja’s book launch event at Adventure Bound Books in Morganton, NC, on Saturday, November 5th at 11:30 am. Autographed books will be available to purchase by the author at the book event or online at https://redhawkpublications.com.

Redhawk Publications is an artistic initiative of the Catawba Valley Community College, publishing written works of interest for the local community, the state of North Carolina, as well as the entire United States. Established in 2017, CVCC is the only N.C. community college with a publishing press offering over 100 titles to date. For additional information on Redhawk Publications, visit our website at https://redhawkpublications.com, or contact Patty Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.