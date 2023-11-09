Hickory – Redhawk Publications is pleased to announce the release of “‘Round Here,” a new book by Hickory poet, Scott Owens and Mooresville resident, Joe Young. This is the duo’s second collaborative project which showcases their unique voice and visual perspectives.

A Lenoir Rhyne University Professor and Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse owner, Scott Owens’ most recent collections have included “All In,” a novel in verse with poet, Pris Campbell; “Prepositional: Selected and New Poems”; “Worlds Enough: Poetry for Children and a Few Adults,” a collaboration with artist, Missy Cleveland and “Sky Full of Stars and Dreaming.”

Joe Young is a photography instructor at Catawba Valley Community College and has collaborated on several books with Owens as well as with North Carolina poet, Tim Peeler, including, “Bird House,” “We See What We Want to See” as well as “Country Roads:

Travels Through Rural North Carolina” which was the result of both Owens and Young working together first time.

“It was fascinating to draw the stories out of places I have become familiar with over the past 30 years as I’ve called the Hickory area my home,” offered Owens when asked why this book and why now. “Capturing the history and the ‘flavor’ of Hickory’s most interesting sites has been intellectually, emotionally, and aesthetically inspiring. I am honored to have the opportunity to share from a poet’s perspective what makes Hickory (or Catawba Valley?!) such a wonderful place to call home.”

Towards that end, shared Young, “this part of the Foothills is my sweet spot. Not only do I see it and get to take photos of it for collaborative projects or with my students, but I get to put my imprint on it for this special book. I only hope readers of this book will feel the deep admiration I have for the natural, and even man made, beauty of the area.

To order your copy of ‘Round Here visit: https://tinyurl.com/OwensYoung

A book launch will be held at Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in Downtown Hickory on December 12 at 6:15pm.

Redhawk Publications is an artistic initiative of the Catawba Valley Community College, publishing written works of interest for the local community, North Carolina, and the entire United States. Established in 2017, Redhawk Publications offers over 125 titles to date and is one of only three community colleges nationwide with a publishing press. For additional information on Redhawk Publications, visit their website at https://redhawkpublications.com, or contact Patty Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.